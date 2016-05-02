Sony Mobile Division Loses Money

News by Josh Dasey on Monday May 02, 2016.

Sony has released numerous good to excellent smartphones over the last year, but the company just cannot catch a break. Its devices for one reason or another are not finding a consistent consumer base, even if some of them deserve to be more popular. The company's mobile Xperia division slipped as a result, but Sony still turned in net and operating profit thanks to its flying games (PlayStation), and entertainment businesses.

The mobile business is struggling with an operating loss of $544 million throughout 2015, which missed Sony's own predictions by a massive 57.4%. Regarding its mobile business Sony said the "strategic decision not to pursue scale in order to improve profitability" did not work as planned.

In the fiscal year revenue fell a manageable 1.3% to $71.7 billion, while the image sensor division (devices unit) lost $253 million through the year. The company puts this down to a lowering of demand and a $528 million impairment charge. Sony's image sensors component business has been thriving in recent years, but it is possible that this division will see an ebb and flow as demand increases and decreases.