AT&T and T-Mobile LG G3 Receiving Android 6.0 Marshmallow

News by Josh Dasey on Monday May 02, 2016.

lg news · android news · software news · josh dasey

Sponsored links, if any, appear in green.



LG G3

It has been a long time coming but the AT&T and T-Mobile variants of the LG G3 are finally starting to get Google's Android 6.0 Marshmallow update. This is good news of course as it brings LG's 2014 flagship up to speed on the Android platform, and is actually likely to be the last major Android build that the handset gets.

Marshmallow has been available on this smartphone since the turn of the year, while Verizon sent out the update to users in February. AT&T and T-Mobile have been dragging their feet in releasing their updates, but AT&T is now sending it out the software in build number MRA58K. As for T-Mobile, the Marshmallow upgrade is available through LG's PC suite, which means it should be available OTA soon.

Users of the LG G3 will now get all the new Marshmallow features like Doze power management, Google Now on Tap, app permissions, and much more.

As we mentioned, the T-Mobile Android 6.0 update is now available widely at the moment unless you go through the PC suite. Those on AT&T will be getting the update by now as it was staged and sent over the air. If your G3 has still not notified you to the upgrade, you may have to wait a bit longer or try to pull it in manually by heading to Settings.