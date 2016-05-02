AT&T HTC One M8 and M9 Marshmallow Updates Delayed

News by Ang Torres on Monday May 02, 2016.

One M8

AT&T has delayed its planned update of the HTC One M8 and M9 older flagships to Android 6.0 Marshmallow, according to the company. The news was dropped by HTC's Mo Versi, the go to guy for all things HTC updates in the United States, while he said the company is working hard to get the update approved in the next couple of weeks.

It is unclear what is causing the problem for the AT&T build of the Marshmallow software, considering Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint have all upgraded the One M8 and One M9. The 2014 and 2015 flagship smartphones get all the goodies found in the Android 6.0 Marshmallow package, but AT&T customers will have to wait a bit longer.