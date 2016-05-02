Unlocked HTC 10 Coming to United States

News by Josh Dasey on Monday May 02, 2016.

HTC 10

HTC will be launching the unlocked version of the 10 flagship in the United States during the coming week, according to the company's Jeff Gordon. The Taiwanese giant says that the device will be shipping this week for those who don't want the Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, or other carrier versions fo the handset.

That's excellent news for AT&T customers as the carrier opted not to sell the 10. Luckily for those consumers, the unlocked version will allow them to pop in their AT&T sim and run HTC?s latest flagship on the company's LTE network.

However, AT&T could end up carrying the 10 eventually. At the moment Verizon is exclusively offering the device until May 10 (shipping May 5), while Sprint will be launching the handset on May 13. Either way, whatever carrier decides to or not to carry the device, you can pick up the HTC 10 for around the $699 retail price that the company revealed at launch.