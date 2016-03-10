Google Issues Performance Update for Nexus 6P

News by Josh Dasey on Thursday March 10, 2016.

Nexus 6P

Google sent out a new update for the LG made Nexus 5X that included a monthly security patch and a performance upgrade to make the general running of the handset smoother. Now the Huawei manufactured Nexus 6P (the current flagship of Google's hardware range) is getting a similar patch to boost device performance.

The officially appointed Google Nexus Community manager on Reddit announced the update on the social network. The patch will push the Nexus 6P to build number MHC19I, and like the 5X will also include Google?s now common monthly security patches for the Android platform.

Aside from that, the OTA upgrade will add more performance to the 6P, which the company describes as "general device performance" improvements. Other tweaks include fixes for the alarm system, connectivity improvements, and carrier specific changes.