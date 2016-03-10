LG Spree: A Forgettable Entry Level Handset for Cricket

News by Josh Dasey on Thursday March 10, 2016.

LG Spree

We are spoilt for choice at the entry level of the smartphone market these days, so when an underwhelming handset arrives we are of course disappointed. It is easy to forget that these are handsets that cost little, so our disappointment should always be tempered by that. However, with this market thriving you really to not need to buy something cheap and nasty.

Does the LG Spree fit into that undesirable bracket? We'll let you decide about this small smartphone that is landing on the Cricket Network in the United States for just 90 of your dollars. So, what does less than 100 bucks get you? Obviously not a lot if you are spec enthused.

The Spree sports a 4.5-inch with lowly 480p resolution, 1GB of RAM, Android Lollipop, an undisclosed Qualcomm processor clocked at 1.1GHz, and a 5 megapixel rear camera. Nothing here screams high end, and so it shouldn't, but even so this is an underpowered device that will do little multi-tasking and will struggle with 3D based apps and games.

Sure, this would be a solid enough second phone, but if you are operating on a budget there are certainly more potent options, even in the sub-$100 market.