Apple to Use Folding Screen for iPhone Pro

News by Luke Jones on Wednesday March 09, 2016.

apple iphone pro · apple news · ios news · smartphone news · luke jones

We have pretty much lost faith in the rumor we published yesterday regarding Apple making a 5.8-inch iPhone with OLED screen. While the initial claim itself is not outlandish, pointing to a 2017 (at the earliest) launch for the device, the latest report suggesting Apple will fit the handset with folding screens has us plenty skeptical.

Those of you who have held or seen a 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus will know what a massive beast it is, so how is Apple going to solve the problem of boosting to 5.8-inch for the iPhone Pro (incidentally what the device is supposed to be called)? Well, the company will use a curved screen that wraps around the device of course.

Ok, this lost us a bit. Samsung does this with the Galaxy S7 Edge of course, so it is not impossible, except for the fact that Apple is not pointing in this direction in its design language. Nothing we have seen from Cupertino suggests it is ready for a radical aesthetic and technological shift like this. Of course, Apple has made seismic changes in the past, so we cannot rule this out, although we are not believers in this rumor.

It's a case of watch this space. The iPhone 7 is launching later in the year, so perhaps Apple will overhaul the range with a pointer to a future iPhone Pro. That in itself is unlikely from the uber-secretive company, so we will only know if these rumors are true or not if such a smartphone ever lands.

