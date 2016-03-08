Apple Working Towards 5.8-inch OLED iPhone

News by Micah Bartos on Tuesday March 08, 2016.

apple iphone · apple news · ios news · smartphone news · micah bartos

Sponsored links, if any, appear in green.



Apple

Apple is fully expected to launch a smaller (iPhone Se) this month, but what about the company's upcoming flagships that will launch at the end of year? The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus should be a near total overhaul of the current iPhone 6 range, and that could mean an even larger screen for the Plus, according to some reports.

Digitimes (up and down on reliable content) says that Apple is working on an iPhone model that will sport a 5.8-inch OLED screen. Considering the iPhone Plus is the company's large screen driver, we expect that any such 5.8-inch handset would be the iPhone 7 Plus.

However, while that would be the logical thinking, Digitimes stresses that Apple is not ready to launch an OLED packing smartphone just yet and one will not show up until at least 2017. Some analysts predict it will be longer than that, pegging 2019 as the earliest for an iPhone with a large OLED panel.