Sony Xperia Z5 Android 6.0 Marshmallow Update Goes Global

News by Pablo Jimenez on Monday March 07, 2016.

Xperia Z5

At the start of the month, Sony started rolling out Android 6.0 Marshmallow to the Xperia Z5 in its native Japan. The company is now following that with a launch of the software update on a global level, meaning everybody rocking the Z5 will now be able to grab the latest and greatest from Google.

The Xperia Z5 is Sony's last flagship in the Z range, before the company decided to ditch it in favor of the new Xperia X range. The Z5 remains an excellent device a mere 7 months after its release, while the Xperia Z5 Premium packs a 4K screen and the Xperia Z5 Compact packages the goodies of the flagship into a smaller body.

All three are getting the Marshmallow update, and as we mentioned last week, the changes are pretty extensive beyond Google's Android 6.0 tweaks.

Homepage scrolling has new animation options.

Search for applications by tapping the magnifying glass (I believe this was in the concept ROM?)

You can now set how long you want the phone to stay in vibrate (Ranges from 15 minutes to 8 hours to indefinitely).

A quick setting toggle for DND

POBoxPlus

The SmallApps bar now hides itself when you're scrolling through recent apps.

An option to delete the screenshot taken from the notification shade is added.

New camera app interface.

New home for the rotate image option in the Album app and you can choose which direction to rotate.

Something new is added to the lifelog app.

The image selector in the movie creator app is changed from the android standard selector to a new one?

New podcast widget for the Music app. (RiP WalkmanTM . You will be missed.)

Help button added to the Video app menu for online troubleshooting/help.

The dialer now has filtering

You can now select multiple contacts at once to add to your favorite contacts.

New stickers...in AR fun

Google translate gave me Runtime permissions and the blurb talked about change of app authority, I'd assume this is about the new permissions model in MM.

Now On Tap is a thing on Xperia now.

Doze is also a thing. STAMINA mode will be added in sometime in April . SoonTM

App standby.