OnePlus Raises Curtain on Monthly Installment Smartphone Purchases

News by Josh Dasey on Monday March 07, 2016.

android news · smartphone news · josh dasey

Sponsored links, if any, appear in green.



OnePlus 2

OnePlus already has some mighty affordable smartphones, if bang for your buck is your particular bag then the Chinese company is a solid port of call. However, OnePlus is now making it even easier for consumers in the United States to buy its handsets, by debuting a new program that offers monthly installment purchases for all transactions over $99.

This is a market strategy we are seeing more and more as carrier move away from subsidizing smartphones. That means manufacturers have to offer their own upgrade and installment programs to make hugely expensive products more appealing. OnePlus is the latest to adopt this model.

The deal works like this: the OnePlus 2 can be grabbed on 18 monthly payments starting at $22.60 a month. The OnePlus X can be bought by making monthly payments of $16.12 for 18 months.

Quite simple we think you'd agree. We reached out to OnePlus to see if the company will be launching this program beyond the U.S. in the future, we'll get back to you with the details.