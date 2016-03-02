4K Screens are here to Stay Says Samsung Exec

News by Pablo Jimenez on Wednesday March 02, 2016.

samsung news · android news · smartphone news · pablo jimenez

Sponsored links, if any, appear in green.



Xperia Z5 Premium

Sony was the first, and so far only, smartphone company to debut a handset rocking a 4K resolution screen, but while the Xperia Z5 Premium has been described as a gimmick, one of Sony's main rivals thinks 4K will become more popular in the mobile space.

"Eventually, 4K screens will become more mainstream," Kyle Brown, head of technology, content and launch management at Samsung told TechRadar. However, the exec did add that there isn't "enough of a noticeable difference" at the normal smartphone screen size to "make it really stand out and be worth the extra cost to users."

In a way, it is pretty obvious that smartphones will eventually move to 4K. This is a market that doesn?t sit still and just as 1080p gave way to Quad HD, the same will happen with the move to 4K. Otherwise we would all still be rocking 480p panels.