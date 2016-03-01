Vivo Xplay 5: World?s First 6GB RAM Smartphone

News by Luke Jones on Tuesday March 01, 2016.

Xplay 5

As ridiculous as it is, the Android market is one of spec one-upmanship. The company with the beefier hardware stands out, at least that is how many Chinese companies approach the platform, thinking that the more specs you cram in the better the device is. It almost never works like that, the best companies and handsets combine strong specs with manufacturing knowhow.

However, Vivo is one of the companies that thinks the higher the numbers, the better the handset. We can't fault the company really as in many ways it is the only way it can stand out in a crowded market both in China and internationally.

So, when we see that the company is the first to debut a smartphone with 6GB of RAM, we are not surprised, and not really that excited. Most flagships on the Android platform sport 4GB of RAM these days, so the bump to 6GB of memory is the next logical step. Vivo has a track record of trail blazing in the market, it was the first to place a Quad HD screen on a smartphone. LG launched the G3 afterwards and made the tech popular on a global level.

The 6GB of RAM is inside Vivo's new Xplay 5, a device that matches that market first with blazing specs for a stunning smartphone package. The looks are stunning too, as they should be considering they are a flat out blatant rip off of the Galaxy S6 Edge and Apple iPhone 6s. It is absolutely shameless and for us this should be a deal breaker, but we know most consumers don't care about this. That said, we can?t believe that Samsung and Apple's lawyers won't be all over this.

Vivo is really pushing out the boat here, delivering an array of specs that make the Xplay 5 stand out. It sports a 5.4-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, UFS 2.0 storage, and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX298 main camera with a dual-tone LED flash, phase detection auto focus, and electronic image stabilization.

Elsewhere there is a 3,600mAh battery with quick charging capabilities, and 128GB of native storage on board.

At the moment only the 4GB/128GB storage version is available for pre-order, for the equivalent of $565. Of course, this handset will never come to the U.S., and we can't decide whether that's a good thing, simply because we don't know whether the Vivo Xplay 5 is a smartphone we should be applauding or one that should cause dismay. What do you think?