Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 Edge Lack Quick Charge 3.0

Tuesday March 01, 2016

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are a pair of smartphones that are packed to the gills with the latest mobile hardware, a veritable mix of the latest and greatest technology. However, while Samsung has spared no expense in virtually all departments, it has seemingly stopped short of pushing the boat out for quick charging.

Make no mistake, the Galaxy S7 duo do boast Qualcomm's Quick Charge feature, which was also on the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, but Samsung has not included the latest Quick Charge 3.0. Like their predecessors, the Galaxy S7 devices come with Quick Charge 2.0, which is excellent in itself, but still not the latest version of the technology that lets you charge your smartphone battery in minutes.

It is hardly a deal breaker, and would not be worth mentioning at all if Samsung was not known for choosing the very best specs for its flagship smartphones. The company certainly had time to implement Quick Charge 3.0 into the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, with the technology good to go for around six months.

The answer lies in the two variants of Samsung's latest smartphone flagships. The international Galaxy S7 comes with Sammy's own Exynos 8890 processor, which does not support Quick Charge 3.0, while the U.S. variant comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820, which of course does. It is likely that Samsung did not want to undersell if own processor, or simply wanted a more equal spec sheet across the two variants.