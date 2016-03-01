Moto G 2014 Receiving Android 6.0 Marshmallow in the U.S. Today

News by Josh Dasey on Tuesday March 01, 2016.
The 2014 variant of the Motorola Moto G (the second generation one) has been given its upgrade to Android 6.0 Marshmallow in the United States, with the roll out starting today (Mar. 1). The update follows just a couple of weeks after Motorola sent out Marshmallow to the 2014 Moto G in India, and so beginning the upgrade program for the handset.Although it pushing two years old these day, the second gen Moto G is still a very enticing budget option, and not it is even more appealing considering it is rocking Google's latest Android build. As a refresher, the Moto G 2014 comes with a 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 401 with 1GB of RAM as the original model, while there is a camera bump from 5 megapixels to 8 megapixels on the rear. The front facer has been raised to a 2MP lens and other specs include 16GB of on board storage (an 8GB version is also available), a micro SD card slot, and a 2,070mAh battery. The handset can be bought for around $100 these days, and its age suggests that this is the last major Android build that the 2014 Moto G will be getting. As always, the update is being rolled out in stages, so you may have to wait a few days to see the over the air (OTA prompt). Included in the update is Google's now familiar monthly security patches that shore up the Android platform against attacks.
