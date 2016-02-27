Xiaomi Launches Mi 4s

News by Josh Dasey on Saturday February 27, 2016.

Mi 4s

Xiaomi finally got around to launching its Mi 5 flagship, nearly two years after the Mi 4 was launched. However, the Chinese company is not ready to wave goodbye to the aging Mi 4 just yet and has revealed an updated Mi 4S version that beefs up the specs to high end quality.

We know Xiaomi can create an excellent smartphone, and then sell it for affordable money, and the Mi 4s is no different. The device will cost the same as $260, although its press event in China should tell you exactly which market this is aimed at.

For that enticing price tag you get a metal handset that looks good, complete with a rear plate mounted fingerprint scanner. The 5-inch screen comes with 1080p Full HD resolution, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 is serving processing duties, paired with 3GB of RAM. That is a very 2015 flagship configuration, so yes, you are getting plenty of smartphone here.

Other specs include 64GB of storage, a micro SD card slot, a 13 megapixel rear camera phase detection autofocus and a dual-tone LED flash, a 5 megapixel front facing lens, USB Type-C, and a 3,260mAh battery.