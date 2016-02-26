Meizu Indefinitely Delays Pro 5 Mini Because of Earthquake

News by Josh Dasey on Friday February 26, 2016.

Chinese company Meizu has been doing excellently on the smartphone market of late, but the company has just been dealt a devastating blow. It has not come from a rival company/device, or from a lack of sales, but from Mother Nature! The earthquake in Taiwan has "crippled" the company's production lines have been knocked out and caused huge damage to Meizu's infrastructure.

The result was the company taking to Weibo to confirm that the rumored Pro 5 Mini was a real device, but it has now been delayed indefinitely and likely cancelled. The handset was going to be a high end mid-range offering, but it is unlikely that it will ever be launched.

Of course, there was a real human cost from the Taiwan earthquake, so our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the natural disaster.