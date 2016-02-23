Sony Blasts Out Design Oriented Xperia XA

News by Micah Bartos on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

Wow! Sony was not expected to launch any smartphones at the Mobile World Conference this week, but the company turned up and stole the show with a new smartphone range, the Xperia X series. We have already looked at the enticing Xperia X and its beefier sibling, the Xperia X Performance, so let's have a look at the last in the stable, the Xperia XA.

While the Xperia X and X Performance look good and have blazing specs, the Xperia XA is a flat out desigin oriented entry leveler that we think looks great. It has an all-screen design, meaning the panel stretches from right to left with no bezel along the landscape sides. Like its more advanced stablemates, the XA comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, and adds some solid enough specs to its pleasing aesthetics.

The hardware includes a MediaTek MT6755 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 5-inch 720p screen, a 13 megapixel Exmor camera adorns the rear, while a 8MP lens serves selfie duties, Other specs include 16GB of expandable storage and a 2300mAh battery.

Nothing hugely exciting in the spec department, but we expect the Xperia XA to be failry budget, so this could be one of the best looking low end devices on the market.

"Sony Mobile will continue to create increasingly personalised and intelligent products and services that empower you to do more, and live more creatively than ever. Our products and services will connect you to each other and become essential and beloved parts of your lives." said Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO at Sony Mobile Communications.