Sony Announces Xperia X Performance with Snapdragon 820 SoC

Tuesday February 23, 2016.

Xperia X Performance

Sony has stunned us at MWC and launched a flagship quality smartphone. Japanese company first unveiled the Xperia X, a fetching high end device that stopped short of full flagship, but the following Xperia X Performance is near as makes no difference a full flagship.

Of course, being the pedantic bunch we are, it is worth noting that Sony is still going to launch an Xperia Z6 this year, which will be the full bells and whistles device. Until then the Xperia X Performance will fill the void with its excellent specs and winning design.

The handset shares many of its specs with regular Xperia X, with one caveat, the inclusion of Qualcomm?s brand new Snapdragon 820 flagship processor paired with 3GB of RAM. This CPU boost puts the Performance in the Xperia X Performane, while all the other specs are the same, so you can check out what we wrote about the Xperia X below:

