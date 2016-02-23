Sony Xperia X Up Close: A Winning Mid-Range Handset

News by Luke Jones on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

We were not expecting much from Sony at the Mobile World Conference, and while the company didn't launch a new flagship, it did arrive with three rather enticing products. The Xperia X is among them, and it is looking like continuing Sony's recent quality output in the mid-range market. Hopefully this can buck another Sony trend, the one where its quality smartphones fail to sell in great numbers, but we?ll wait and see on that front.

The Xperia X is a classic Sony smartphone, in as much as it looks like all of the company's handsets over the last couple of years. That's both a good and bad thing, we are getting a little tired of this overall design language, but admittedly the Japanese company keeps crafting gorgeous handsets, with premium quality, and high end attention to detail.

In those terms, X marks the spot as the Xperia X is very good looking, svelte, and just a great option for the mid-range market if aesthetics are your primary criteria. As a mid-range handset, the Xperia X misses out on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (probably reserved for the Xperia Z6) and instead gets the Snapdragon 615, which is hardly a performance slouch. Indeed, the CPU should have no trouble handling the 5-inch 1080p Full HD screen and general tasks, especially with a generous 3GB of RAM providing the oomph.

Sony is leading the market in image sensor manufacturing, so we know we are in good hands when snapping photos with any device the company churns out. Here there is a massive 23 megapixel lens, which is above and beyond the price point and delivers such features as Predictive Hybrid Autofocus, Quick launch, 5x Clear Image Zoom, a 24mm G-Lens with F2.0 aperture, and 1080p video recording. We will need a full review before making a lasting judgment, but we could be looking at the best mid-range camera phone on the market. There is no scrimping around the front either, with a sizeable 13 megapixel lens serving selfie duties. The 22m wide lens gets SteadyShot stabilization.

To sharpen those images and other media on the Xperia X, Sony has included its Triluminos and X-Reality image enhancement technologies. All-in-all the handset is shaping up to be a solid media smartphone, coming with 32GB of built in storage for the single SIM version and 64GB for the Dual SIM variant. In both instances the Xperia X gets a micro SD card port to expand the storage.

Full disclosure time. I am a bit of a Sony fan boy (although I don't own a Sony smartphone), so have probably waxed lyrical about the Xperia X in this Up Close. However, despite my bias, I think the Xperia X warrants some excitement as it is well spec'd, looks good, and offers some hardware that would not be out of place in the flagship space.

Whether this is a real quality package will depend greatly on price. If Sony can hit a sweet spot with the cost then the company has a winner on its hands, but if the Xperia X is expensive, then it will be a missed opportunity.