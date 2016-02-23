Nokia Biding Time for Ideal Return to Smartphone Market

News by Luke Jones on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

Nokia has been out of the smartphone game for over two years, since it sold off its Lumia devices and services division to Microsoft. As part of the deal the Finnish giant could not make a rival device until this year, but with that accord coming to an end Nokia is ready to make handsets again. The company's CEO used an MWC press event to say the company wants to make a new smartphone, but is in no rush.

Those of a certain vintage will remember Nokia as the company that dominated the feature phone market for much of the 2000-2010 decade, before slipping behind when smartphones took hold. However, before selling to Microsoft, Nokia's Lumia devices were the shining lights that kept the Windows Phone platform alive as the market moved towards Android and Apple.

In other words, Nokia is very much a sleeping giant. Speaking at MWC, CEO Rajeev Suri said the company is ready to get back to smartphones, but will choose its partners wisely. Considering the Nokia tablet launched last year and several software releases, it is apparent that Nokia is eyeing a return on Android, and not Windows.

In terms of partners, the company will not build its own devices, but will instead farm the branding out to another manufacturer. However, Suri was eager to say that any partnership would have to be weighted towards Nokia and that the company will not compromise on quality.

"We don't want to just put logos on somebody's devices. It needs to feel like Nokia, what Nokia was known for," said the CEO.