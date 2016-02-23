Alcatel Raises Curtain on POP 4, POP 4+, POP 4S

News by Josh Dasey on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

POP 4 Series

Alcatel is working closely with Microsoft and Windows 10 these days, but the company has not turned its back on the Android platform though. Indeed, at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona there are three new Alcatel devices running the Android software, the POP 4, POP 4+, and POP 4S. As you can probably tell by the names, these are all variants of the same handset.

The first of the trio is the POP 4, a 5-inch smartphone with a 720p resolution screen, which tells an early tale that this is an entry level device. Keeping that in mind, the remaining specs are basic, and include a humble 1.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB of RAM, and a pathetic 8GB of internal storage. Luckily micro SD card support is included, while an 8 megapixel rear camera, 5 megapixel LED selfie lens, and a 2,500mAh juicer complete the spec picture.

There is not much variation with the POP 4+, and in fact it is identical to the POP 4 in many aspects, except that it gets a larger 5.5-inch 720p screen, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. All the other specs remain the same.

The next rung on the ladder is the POP 4S. It too gets a 5.5-inch screen, but this time we are treated to Full HD 1080p resolution, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (4 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz, 4 clocked at 1 GHz), 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, expandable via microSD of up to 64 GB. The improvements continue with a 13 MP sensor with an aperture of F2.0, assisted by phase detection autofocus, dual-tone LED flash, and electronic image stabilization. The front lens is the same as one the other handsets, but the battery gets an upgrade to 2,960mAh, while a fingerprint scanner is thrown in for good measure.

It's really good to see that all three of these devices come with Android Marshmallow running right out of the box, so they are futureproof for the time being. Availability and price have not been announced yet.