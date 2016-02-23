Lenovo Has Three New Tablets to Check Out

News by Josh Dasey on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

lenovo tab 3 10, tab3 7, tab3 8 · lenovo news · android news · tablet news · josh dasey

Sponsored links, if any, appear in green.



TAB3 10

Lenovo rolled out a couple of new smartphones at MWC, but the Chinese company also has a few tablets to show up at the trade show in Barcelona. The company says two of the slates are for families, while the third is oriented towards the business minded. The tablets in question are TAB3 7, TAB3 8, and the TAB3 10.

The TAB3 7 and TAB3 8 are identical devices, aside from the fact that the former comes with a 7-inch screen and the latter gets an 8-inch panel. Both slates come with 720p resolution, a 1.0GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, a 5 megapixel rear snapper and a 2MP front facing lens.

The prices of both are enticing. The TAB3 8 costs $99 for the Wi-Fi version and $149 for the LTE, which is admittedly a bit of a jump. As for the TAB3 7, it costs $79 for the Wi-Fi only variant, $99 for an LTE version with 8GB of storage, and $129 for the 16GB version with LTE.

Lenovo also launched the TAB3 10, which is a bit more powerful, enough so for the company to say it is a business class device, which we disagree with. Either way, the slate features a 10-inch 1080p Full HD screen, a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek CPU, 2GB or 3GB of RAM, 32GB of native storage, an 8MP camera with auto focus, and a 5MP front lens.

This larger tablet will cost $199 for the Wi-Fi device, $249 for the LTE with 2GB of RAM, and $299 for the 3GB of RAM with LTE.

Of the three Android tablets, Lenovo is bigging up the TAB3 10 as business oriented, and to add weight to that claim the company has added Y- and T- connectors, as well as RJ45 cable ports. All of the slates are splash proof to an IP-52 rating, while all come with Dolby Atmos support.