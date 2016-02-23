LG G5 Blitzes Benchmarks

News by Pablo Jimenez on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

LG G5

As well being an innovative device, the LG G5 is also an complete performance beast too and is showcasing the full might of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820. The previous Snapdragon 810 was a misstep for the chip manufacturer, but the 820 is a beast and it has powered the LG G5 to a record score on AnTuTu.

The G5 is also blitzing Samsung's latest Galaxy S7 flagship, at least the one sporting the company's own Exynos processor. The Galaxy S7 also comes with a Snapdragon 820 in the United States, so we will wait to see how it stacks up against the LG G5.