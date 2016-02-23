HTC One X9: A Step in the Right Direction

News by Luke Jones on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

HTC announced the One X9 smartphone, and while it is not the flagship we all want, it is a step in the right direction and an improvement on the One A9, from which it is based. MobileBurn was hugely critical of the One A9 of course, from its lazy design to insulting price, we did not like the handset a great deal.

Sure, the One X9 only marginally solves the problems and still feels a million miles away from the HTC that broke new ground with the One M7, but it gives us hope. Enough hope to think that maybe the company can regain its mojo in time for the release of the One M10.

Back to the One X9, a handset that borrows heavily from the A9 but works to ease concerns over that earlier handset. The A9, you may remember, was a blatant iPhone rip off, which was unacceptable from a company that Apple itself once took plenty of "inspiration" from. The X9 still carries plenty of tips of the hat in the direction for the iPhone, but HTC has tweaked it enough that the design now looks like its own.

A trio of soft buttons on the bottom panel and a new strip navigating the camera module do enough to solve any design issues we had, but what about other A9 gripes? The One A9 was hugely expensive for what the overall package was, but with the One X9, HTC seems to be treading a much more comfortable path, mixing solid specs with a price tag that is not outlandish.

Speaking of the specs, the One X9 arrives with a sizeable 5.5-inch IPS screen with Full HD 1080p resolution, dual speakers, and a MediaTek Helio X10 SoC that the company has used before on an Asian variant of the One M9. Pairing with the CPU is 3GB of RAM, while other hardware choices include 32GB of storage, micro SD card port, 3000mAh battery, a 13 megapixel camera with OIS and 4K video, and a 5 megapixel front facing lens.

This is a decent package considering the One X9 will be selling for 2399 Yuan, or about $370. For reference, the A9 is selling for about 2799 Yuan in China ($432) at this very moment. We know which one we would prefer!