HTC Launches Desire 530, 630, and 825 ? Not a Gem among Them

News by Josh Dasey on Tuesday February 23, 2016.

htc desire 530, desire 630, desire 825 · htc news · android news · smartphone news · josh dasey

HTC may not have unveiled its latest flagship at the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, but the company did take the curtain off a handful of new devices. The Desire 530, Desire 630, and Desire 825 are aimed at younger smartphone owners with their funky looks, but actually we think they represent more of the same from HTC, and that?s a problem.

Before nitpicking we should probably take a closer look at all three handsets.

The not-to-serious design of the Desire 530 will likely appeal to some of the younger consumers out there and admittedly the sprinkled blob rear plates are a nice addition to the market. That said, the handset its self is rather uniform and almost professional looking, so we are not entirely sure how the playful look suits the overall aesthetic. For those who want something more serious, the Desire 530 will also be available in classic, non-sprinkled, hues.

In terms of specs, the Desire 530 is a modest smartphone, coming with a 5-inch 720p screen and a lowly Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 paired with just 1.5GB of RAM. This is really entry level stuff these days, and the low end hardware continues with an 8 megapixel rear camera, a 5 megapixel front facing lens, and a 2,200mAh battery, which at least gets Extreme Power Saving Mode. It is nice to see that the Desire 530 ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box.

The Desire 630 looks identical to the Desire 530, but it arrives with beefier specs, but still nothing to get really excited about. The handset gets the same 5-inch 720p panel as its less powerful sibling, but it also gets a faster Snapdragon 400 chipset, albeit a silicon that is pretty old at this point. 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage are adequate, while a 13 megapixel camera is a solid addition too, with the 5MP selfie lens being retained from the Desire 530. This handset also comes with Marshmallow.

The HTC Desire 825 is a strange device, because aside from a change in design, it is almost exactly the same specs as the Desire 630, save from a chunkier 2,700mAh juicer.

This handsets perfectly shows the problem with HTC in recent years, its smartphones all sort of just blur into one. The company became so enamored by the stunning design of the HTC One M7 that it really run with it and even three years one we are still seeing its influence. HTC devices still look nice, but they are bland and boring, and none of these handsets here stack up next the competition.

Do you agree?