Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera Unveiled

Tuesday February 23, 2016.

Samsung may have been focused on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones at MWC this week, but the Korean company also found time to launch another product. The item in question is the Gear 360, a camera that allows users to take 360 degree images and videos, following a similar product launched by LG this week, the 360 VR.

The Gear 360 has been rumored in recent weeks and arrives pretty much as expected. It allows you to shoot 360 degree video and then edit it on compatible Samsung smartphones, before then viewing them in the company's Gear VR headset. Like other cameras of this kind, users can share their creations online, via such outlets as YouTube 360 and Facebook 360.

The device itself holds a microSD card up to 128GB, while it also lands with the ability to create 3D videos in a high resolution of 3840 x 1920 thanks to dual fisheye lenses. If you are not rocking a VR headset, then you can check out your creations in good old 2D, using an accompanying app. Traditional 180 degree wide angled images and videos are possible if you only shoot with one side of the Gear 360.

Samsung ships the camera with a tripod and says the thread are designed to deal with most third party accessories. The lightness (153 grams) of the device mean it is truly portable, while its splash proof and dust proof rating means you can use it outside in most everyday situations.

Samsung says the Gear 360 will land in select nations in the second quarter of this year.