Lenovo Debuts Vibe K5 and Vibe K5 Plus at MWC

Tuesday February 23, 2016.

Lenovo's presence at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) was fairly substantial, with the Chinese company unveiling new smartphones and tablets. In terms of handsets, the Motorola owner raised the curtain on a pair of devices that are aimed at the budget crowd. However, as we have become used to with Chinese companies, the Vibe K5 and K5 Plus provide a potent package for their humble price points.

The two handsets are virtually the same, aside from some minor spec differences, which we will get to shortly. Aesthetically the Vibe K5 and K5 Plus are exactly the same, and are both good-looking enough with an audio-centric twist of two speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

The Vibe K5 gets a modest Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 processor, a 5-inch 720p screen, 2GB of RAM, a micro SD card slot, 13 megapixel rear camera, 5 megapixel front facing lens, Dual SIM, LTE, a 2,750mAh battery, and Android 5.1 Lollipop (unlikely to ever make it to Marshmallow considering Lenovo's patchy update history). The Vibe K5 will cost $129 and will not be launched in the United States.

The more decked out Vibe K5 plus comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 CPU, a 5-inch Full HD 1080p panel, 2GB of RAM, a micro SD card slot, 13 megapixel rear camera, 5 megapixel front facing lens, Dual SIM, LTE, a 2,750mAh battery, and Android 5.1 Lollipop (unlikely to ever make it to Marshmallow considering Lenovo's patchy update history). The K5 Plus will also avoid the U.S. market, but will cost the equivalent of $149 in other regions.