LG Infographic Shows G5 and Friends

News by Ang Torres on Monday February 22, 2016.

lg g5 · lg news · android news · smartphone news · ang torres

G5 Infographic

LG's G5 flagship landed at MWC with a pretty sizeable thud, bringing with it a modular design that lets users swap out the bottom of the handset to replace the battery, add microSD storage, or place an accessory on the G5.

It may all be a bit confusing as this is a new concept being innovated by LG, so the company has compiled the following infographic to make things a bit easier.