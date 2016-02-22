LG Infographic Shows G5 and Friends

News by Ang Torres on Monday February 22, 2016.
LG's G5 flagship landed at MWC with a pretty sizeable thud, bringing with it a modular design that lets users swap out the bottom of the handset to replace the battery, add microSD storage, or place an accessory on the G5.It may all be a bit confusing as this is a new concept being innovated by LG, so the company has compiled the following infographic to make things a bit easier.
