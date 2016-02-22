LG Ramps Up VR Ambitions With 360 VR and 360 CAM

News by Josh Dasey on Monday February 22, 2016.

lg news · android news · accessory news · josh dasey

Sponsored links, if any, appear in green.



360 VR

LG launched the rather excellent and utterly unique G5 here at Mobile World Conference (MWC) in Barcelona, a handset with a modular design that lets you swap the bottom for accessories (and gain access to a removable battery and storage expansion).

The radical design of the G5 meant LG could get creative with other products to, so the company also unveiled its first ever VR headset and an action cam. Just about every major mobile brand is landing in the virtual reality space at the moment, and yours truly believes this is the next frontier, and VR will change the way we live our lives.

Personal opinions aside, let's take a look at the LG 360 VR and LG 360 CAM.

The South Korean company's debut VR headset is not really looking to break new ground, but is instead seeking to join the ranks of the Samsung Gear VR, Google Cardboard, and to a lesser extent more expansive VR devices like the Sony PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC VR.

The 360 VR hooks up with the G5 via a cable running from the USB Type-C port on the G5 to the headset, and with a smartphone placed in the holder, LG says it is the same as viewing a 130-inch TV from around two meters away. This immersive experience is accompanied by a solid enough design, not that the overall look of a VR headset really matters, as 5 million Google Cardboard?s sold suggests.

The 360 VR weighs a feathery 118g, and has folding arms (which look a bit flimsy) that make this compact and lighter than competitors.

The 360 CAM is a handheld camera that snaps 360-degree angle photos and 2K-resolution videos with 5.1 surround sound. It is a VR camera that comes with a 1200mAh battery, 4GB of internal storage, and two 13 megapixel 200-degree wide angles lens. The result is a 360 shooting experience, with images and videos loadable to both Google Street View and YouTube 360, allowing for easy sharing.



360 CAM

Sadly, neither the 360 VR nor 360 CAM has received a price or release date from LG, but we expect to get those details in the coming days.