LG G5: Up Close

News by Luke Jones on Monday February 22, 2016.
LG has announced its new flagship smartphone, the G5, a handset that shows the South Korean company just can't sit still. Those familiar with last year's G4 and even the autumn launched V10 will know that the G5 is yet another radical departure from LG. The company is arguably the only one really changing up the look of its flagship output through each device.So, in many ways the G5 is a fresh start, with LG ditching the rear buttons that have been placed on handsets since way back in 2013, while the company has also employed a first of its kind modular design. Design LG seems to have decided that if it is not going to match Samsung and Apple in terms of sales, then it may as well carve a path as an innovator. For better or worse the V10 was hugely innovative, and the G5 is hardly bucking that trend with a bunch of unique features. Chief among them is the design, which is LG's first full foray into metal for its flagship range. More than that, the G5 is probably the most unique smartphone on the market due to its modular construction, which means it comes in pieces. Why you may ask? Well, in the move to metal build, most manufacturers (Apple, Samsung, HTC, etc.) ditched the removable battery and micro SD support to expand storage. This was not good enough for LG, especially as those are two feature consumers are asking for. The company's answer was to make the bottom of the G5 a module that slides out, allowing the placement of a removable battery and the inclusion of storage expansion. Viola, it is simple but hugely effective, and makes the G5 stand out like no other flagship. In terms of raw design, the G5 is arguably less striking then the V10 and G4, but its curves and metal/glass build make it a pretty looking smartphone nonetheless. By the way, that modular bottom allowed the company to get creative with accessories, which can be connected into the device, replacing the bottom bezel.
