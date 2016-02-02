Apple Holding iPhone 5se Launch Event March 15th

News by Luke Jones on Tuesday February 02, 2016.

Apple is breaking with convention and will launch a bunch of new products this spring. Over recent years Cupertino has shifted its product announcements to the fall, even revealing the Apple Watch in September, six months before it launched. Of course, spring launches are not unprecedented for the company and Apple is returning to the early year launch silly season with three new products that will be announced on March 15th.

That Tuesday date is not set in stone, according to 9To5Mac, who broke the story. In fact we would think a Thursday event is more likely, but what is fairly concrete at this point is the three products that Apple will be debuting at the launch. They are the iPhone 5se, the iPad Air 3, and a bunch of new Apple Watch straps.

The Apple Watch straps are self-explanatory, bringing some new designs to Apple?s near year old wearable ... Yes it's unlikely we will see an Apple Watch 2 in 2016. As for the iPad Air 3, it is going to be an updated version of the iPad Air 2 that should look the same but be loaded with the latest specs, including a 4K screen, although we are not sold on that particular rumor.

Last up is the iPhone 5se, easily the most intriguing product here. It is believe the handset is Apple going back to its small screen roots with a 4-inch display, a love letter to the die-hard fans of older iPhones we guess. It is expected the 5se will be a high end device, which means it is all but guaranteed to be a high cost device too.

The launch date could change before now and then, but it seems likely that Apple will hold an event in March, and this change may see the company launch its flagship core products in the fall and secondary products in the spring.