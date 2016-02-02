Has the Microsoft Lumia 850 Broke Cover?

News by Josh Dasey on Tuesday February 02, 2016.

microsoft lumia 850 · microsoft news · wm news · smartphone news · josh dasey

Sponsored links, if any, appear in green.



Lumia 850?

Microsoft's fourth quarter sales were disappointing. The company is still looking for a breakthrough device as the rather excellent Lumia 950 XL and Lumia 950 seem to have been a miss with consumers. Could a more affordable, yet still high end handset do the trick? We doubt it, but hey, we're still looking forward to the elusive Lumia 850 making its debut, and the image you see above could well be the smartphone breaking cover.

Codenamed "Honjo", the Lumia 850 has been rumored for some time and this image (if accurate) seems to show a rather nice looking smartphone.

In terms of specs, the Lumia 850 will reportedly land with a 5.4-inch Full HD 1080p screen, and perhaps most interestingly, an eye reader (iris scanner). We'll let you decide whether this leaked image is the real deal.